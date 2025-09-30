UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines Sells 122,733 Shares of Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $1,513,297.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,595,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,672,958.88. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 26th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $1,482,614.64.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $1,526,798.52.

On Monday, September 22nd, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,497,342.60.

On Friday, September 19th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,462,977.36.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $1,437,203.43.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $540,450.00.

On Thursday, July 31st, Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $119,856.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $542,700.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $547,200.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $551,250.00.

UiPath Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 419.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02. UiPath, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 198.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,207.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 13.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

