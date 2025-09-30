Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 376,177.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,856 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.7% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.8% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 741,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,692,000 after purchasing an additional 157,251 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BTI stock opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

