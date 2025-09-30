Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.1250.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.57, for a total value of $240,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,150.96. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,472. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

