SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,880,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,578 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,703,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,569 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 48,006,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,803,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $29.39.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

