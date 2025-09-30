United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Galvan Research cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

