Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) & SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A SPAR Group -3.78% -18.99% -7.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Rightscorp alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rightscorp and SPAR Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp $290,000.00 10.05 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A SPAR Group $163.63 million 0.15 -$3.15 million $0.51 2.06

Rightscorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPAR Group.

Volatility and Risk

Rightscorp has a beta of -0.75, indicating that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rightscorp beats SPAR Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

(Get Free Report)

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP’s). The company’s technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP’s notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs’ customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About SPAR Group

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management. It also provides remodel and retail transformation consisting of store remodels, store department resets, fixture and banner installations, pop-up store services, and store closings; and assembly and installation services, including assembly of merchandise in stores, in-store services, office setup/down-sizing services, and national in-home furniture assembly services. In addition, the company offers business analytics and insights services, such as product dashboards, stock out reporting, visit reporting, real-time service insights, and share of shelf analytics; and fulfillment and distribution services comprising distribution center staffing, point of purchase fulfillment services, kiosk prep, returns processing, picking and packing services, and inventory services. The company serves mass merchandisers; HBAs; pharmacies; and grocery, discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive aftermarket, office supply, personal technology, beverage, household products, consumables, financial products, and independent stores. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Rightscorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightscorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.