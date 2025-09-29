iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.01 and last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 73755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 32.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.0% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.9% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

