Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 123675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USAS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Americas Gold and Silver from $1.30 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

The company has a market cap of $995.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 56.0% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,570,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 2,000,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,123,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 869,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 81.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 141,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the second quarter worth $10,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

