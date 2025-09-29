Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is New Perspectives Inc’s 10th Largest Position

New Perspectives Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of New Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $292.42 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

