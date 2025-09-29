Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.5% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 103.2% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO opened at $464.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $476.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

