Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Position Increased by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 31.0% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $114,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $327.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.95. The stock has a market cap of $536.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

