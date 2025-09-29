Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $614,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $221.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.45. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

