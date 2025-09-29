Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,297 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.57 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $190.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

