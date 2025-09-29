Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.140-2.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.230-0.230 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Carnival in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Get Carnival alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Stock Down 3.8%

Insider Activity at Carnival

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 27,351,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,912,123. Carnival has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.