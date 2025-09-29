Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 895 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 11,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Rothschild Redb cut Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.91.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $239.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.81. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

