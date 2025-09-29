Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,049 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7,189.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,348 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.41 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

