Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 189,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $869,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 308,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Greenbush Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 181,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

