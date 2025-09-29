Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Posts Earnings Results

Ascent Resources (LON:AST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ascent Resources had a positive return on equity of 432.64% and a negative net margin of 3,901.89%.
Ascent Resources Trading Up 31.0%
Shares of LON:AST traded up GBX 0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 0.60. 26,821,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,685. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. Ascent Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.26 and a 12-month high of GBX 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Ascent Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascent Resources
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 EV Battery and Lithium Stocks Charging the Future
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Memes Are Back: Retail Investors Are Piling Into 3 Quantum Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Emerging Stocks You Haven’t Heard Much From This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.