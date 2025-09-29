Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Posts Earnings Results

Ascent Resources (LON:AST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ascent Resources had a positive return on equity of 432.64% and a negative net margin of 3,901.89%.

Ascent Resources Trading Up 31.0%

Shares of LON:AST traded up GBX 0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 0.60. 26,821,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,685. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. Ascent Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.26 and a 12-month high of GBX 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Get Ascent Resources alerts:

Ascent Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.