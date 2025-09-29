Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,287 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

