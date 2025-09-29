Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,632 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after buying an additional 923,688 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after purchasing an additional 288,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,117 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJR opened at $118.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

