Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.1%

TMO stock opened at $464.18 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $623.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $476.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.