Intuit Inc. $INTU Stock Position Lessened by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $6,195,865. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $698.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $710.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

