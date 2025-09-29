Invesco LLC Sells 63 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Invesco LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 3.6%

BA stock opened at $221.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.53 and a 200 day moving average of $203.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

