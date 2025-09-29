iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RINGGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.41 and last traded at $65.09, with a volume of 66473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.79.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 46,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

