Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.9%

Chubb stock opened at $280.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.55.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.