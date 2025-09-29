Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 920 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 29,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,160,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

