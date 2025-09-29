City Holding Co. Has $277,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $215.40 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $217.32. The company has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

