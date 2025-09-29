Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,873,000 after buying an additional 242,799 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after buying an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $164.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $256.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

