JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $740.00 to $805.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPOT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.65.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $715.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $694.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $661.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $362.31 and a 1 year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $322,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 959,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,802,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

