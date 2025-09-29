Financial Review: CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CMB.TECH and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMB.TECH 22.69% 6.02% 1.86% Danaos 44.62% 13.88% 10.99%

Volatility and Risk

CMB.TECH has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

19.0% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Danaos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CMB.TECH and Danaos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMB.TECH 0 0 0 0 0.00 Danaos 0 0 1 0 3.00

Danaos has a consensus price target of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.76%. Given Danaos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Danaos is more favorable than CMB.TECH.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CMB.TECH and Danaos”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMB.TECH $940.25 million 2.00 $870.83 million $1.24 7.79 Danaos $1.01 billion 1.68 $505.07 million $24.25 3.71

CMB.TECH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Danaos. Danaos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMB.TECH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Danaos beats CMB.TECH on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMB.TECH

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

