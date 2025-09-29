Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $441.12 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.66. The company has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

