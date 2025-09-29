iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Stock Holdings Lifted by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 113,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 73,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 285.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $963,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

