Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.68.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PG opened at $152.44 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

