Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $164.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.55.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

