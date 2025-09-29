Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $105.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.8% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $105,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,076 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,707 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,332,000 after buying an additional 1,029,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after buying an additional 569,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $97.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

