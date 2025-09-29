Invesco LLC Sells 88 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Invesco LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $441.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

