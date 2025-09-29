Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.86%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

