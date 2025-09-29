Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $190.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
