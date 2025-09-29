Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $190.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.