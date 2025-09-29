NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. New Street Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,050,558 shares of company stock worth $701,164,609. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

