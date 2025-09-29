New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Sells 139 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average is $139.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.