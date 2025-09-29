Lazari Capital Management Inc. Purchases 556 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $69.89.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

