Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 478 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 80,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Walmart by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of WMT stock opened at $103.14 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.98 and a 1-year high of $106.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $822.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 906,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,995,079.36. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,077,519. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
