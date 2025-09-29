Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 20,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 60,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,077,519. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1%

WMT stock opened at $103.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $822.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

