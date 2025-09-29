Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $610.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $733.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $615.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $592.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

