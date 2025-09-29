Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG is Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 5.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $34,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,848,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $215.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.