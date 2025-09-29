Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up approximately 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 213.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 115.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE NET opened at $216.60 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $230.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.06 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $5,448,456.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,041.75. This trade represents a 63.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total transaction of $11,862,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,020 shares of company stock worth $145,872,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.