Enclave Advisors LLC Has $24.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Enclave Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 4.0% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $24,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $738.70 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $753.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $703.82 and a 200-day moving average of $630.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

