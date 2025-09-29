Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HSBC Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HSBC from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.13.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $219.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,772,985 shares of company stock worth $4,939,346,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. TradeWell Securities LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 30,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.2% during the second quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $29,363,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

