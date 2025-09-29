Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 40.3% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 22.7% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $322.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price target on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,720 shares of company stock worth $12,159,241. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

