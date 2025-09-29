GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Buys 12,480 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 5.0% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $61,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 114,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $243.58 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.32 and a 200-day moving average of $261.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.85, for a total value of $553,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,459,730.35. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,955,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

